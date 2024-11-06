The newly elected government in Indian-administered Kashmir passed a resolution asking India to restore the disputed region’s special autonomous status in the Indian Constitution that was scrapped in 2019.

More than 50 members of the 90-member legislative assembly, including some opposition members, supported the resolution moved by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary.

The 29 members of India’s ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which scrapped Article 370 and Article 35A that granted the region its own constitution, flag and bicameral legislature besides special residency laws, opposed the resolution.

The members of Congress, which had a pre-poll seat sharing arrangement with the region’s ruling National Conference, stayed silent during the voice vote on the resolution.

“The Legislative Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and expresses concern over the unilateral removal,” the resolution said.

It called on the government of India to “initiate a dialogue with elected representatives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for restoration of the special status, constitutional guarantees and to work out constitutional mechanisms for restoring these provisions.”

“The Assembly emphasizes that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” it added.

Sajad Lone, an opposition member, who supported the resolution, told reporters: “I am very happy today. In our first assembly session, it was certified today that whatever was done on Sept. 5, 2019 was wrong morally, ethically and constitutionally. It will be remembered in history how people rejected it and declared their verdict.”