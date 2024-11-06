Wall Street's main indexes soared to record highs, as Republican Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election in a remarkable comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House.

The Dow added more than 1,250 points on Wednesday, while the benchmark index inched closer to the psychologically significant 6,000 level.

Wall Street is anticipating lower taxes, deregulation and a US president who is quick to sound off on everything from the stock market to the dollar, even though tariff hikes could bring challenges in the form of higher deficit and inflation.

The Republican's win powered a rally in Trump trades, as US Treasury yields surged, bitcoin hit a record high and the dollar gained.

"There was relief that there was a quick and undisputed election result," said David Morrison, senior market analyst, Trade Nation.

The small-cap Russell 2000 jumped 4.1 percent to a nearly three-year high, as domestic-focused stocks expect to benefit from an easier regulatory and tax regime, as well as be less exposed to likely import tariffs.

Strong gains

The VIX, a measure of market volatility, dropped nearly 5 points to its lowest since September. Until the results, investors were bracing for several days of uncertainty over who the winn er of the presidency would be.

"With the possibility of higher stimulus and reduced restrictions or regulations on industries, we could end up seeing the market post a strong rally between now and the end of the year," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.