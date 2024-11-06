WORLD
Macron, Scholz vow to strengthen European sovereignty after Trump win
European leaders will discuss the outcome of the US election and the future of transatlantic relations, German Chancellor Scholz says.
US president-elect Donald Trump dances as his wife Melania Trump watches at the Palm Beach County Convention Center during an election night watch party. / Photo: AP
November 6, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have pledged to strengthen European unity and solidarity in the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

On X, Macron said he and Scholz discussed the election results during a phone call on Wednesday morning.

"We will work for a more united, stronger, more sovereign Europe in this new context. By cooperating with the United States of America and defending our interests and values," Macron said.

German Chancellor Scholz said European leaders will discuss the outcome of the US election and the future of transatlantic relations at a meeting in Budapest on Thursday.

"In recent years, all European countries have taken on more responsibility for the security of our continent, for supporting Ukraine, for Europe's independence in economic and energy matters," he told reporters in Berlin.

Tense transatlantic relations

"These are and will remain issues in which we as Europeans have common interests with the United States. We will continue building on this," he added.

In his first term as president, in 2017-2021, Trump publicly criticised European allies for not sharing the financial burden of NATO but shifting the burden onto American taxpayers, and threatened to pull US troops out of Europe.

Trump and his Republican Party have been far less supportive of helping Ukraine in its fight against Russia's military aggression.

Scholz has acknowledged political differences with Trump on a number of issues, but emphasised that they will hold talks with the incoming administration in the coming weeks to bridge differences and align positions.

"Germany remains a reliable transatlantic partner," he stressed, adding that Germany will continue to assume responsibility, make strong contributions to transatlantic partnership.

"Germany and the US share a partnership and friendship that has grown over decades. We believe that we are better off together. We can achieve much more working together than against each other," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
