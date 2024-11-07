Thursday, November 7, 2024

1811 GMT — Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that its fighters have killed and injured Israeli soldiers near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

Qassam fighters "detonated a thunderous device against an infantry Zionist force after it entered one of the buildings surrounding Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, causing casualties," the group said in a statement.

1850 GMT — Israeli police briefly arrest two French officials in 'unacceptable' move, France

France's foreign minister refused to enter a holy site under French administration in Jerusalem due to the presence of Israeli security forces, who briefly arrested two French officials in the latest rift between the two countries.

The incident, which comes amid strained diplomatic relations over Israel's military aggressions in Gaza and Lebanon, occurred when Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot was due to visit the compound of The Church of the Pater Noster on the Mount of Olives.

"During the visit, an argument arose between the Israeli security forces and two French security guards," the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement, adding they were released immediately after they identified themselves as diplomats.

1845 GMT — US had talks with Israel on setting up Gaza civilian harm channel

The United States has had conversations with Israel in the past week about establishing the first meeting of a channel for Washington to raise and discuss civilian harm incidents in Palestine's Gaza, the State Department said.

The first meeting has not yet taken place, but State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters the US was hoping it would happen in the next week or two in person.

The US proposed a new channel to "raise and discuss civilian harm incidents" with Israel in a letter sent by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last month, which gave Israel a month to take steps to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza or face potential restrictions on US military aid.

1644 GMT — Lebanese death toll tops 3,100 as Israel intensifies strikes

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 53 people and wounded 161 during the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,103 deaths and 13,856 others wounded since October 2023, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

1642 GMT — Ireland to join South Africa ICJ 'genocide' case against Israel

Ireland intends to join South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice before the end of the year, its foreign minister said.

Micheal Martin's comments came as the Irish parliament passed a non-binding motion agreeing that "genocide is being perpetrated before our eyes by Israel in Gaza".

Ireland had said it would file a submission to the court once South Africa had submitted a document supporting its claims, which it did on Monday.

"The government's decision to intervene in the South African case was based on detailed and rigorous legal analysis," Martin told lawmakers in the Irish parliament, the Dail.

"Ireland is a strong supporter of the work of the court and is deeply committed to international law and accountability."

1547 GMT — Israeli army reports rocket salvos from Lebanon

The Israeli army reported the launch of 40 rockets from Lebanon as escalation continues to increase with Hezbollah.

A military statement said that the rocket fire caused air raid sirens to sound in Western Galilee, Haifa Bay, and Northern Galilee.

The army said some of the rockets were intercepted, without giving further details.

Israeli daily Haaretz said an Israeli woman was injured by rocket shrapnel in northern Israel, without specifying where the shrapnel had landed.

Hezbollah, for its part, confirmed that it had targeted Israeli troop deployments in multiple settlements in northern Israel.

1522 GMT — Death toll of Israeli attack in Nuseirat refugee camp rises to 33

At least 33 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli air strikes across besieged Gaza, according to medical sources.

Israeli fighter jets hit a house in the northern town of Jabalia, leaving five people dead and injuring several others, one source said.

Three more people were killed and others wounded in a drone strike targeting a popular marketplace in the same town, he added.

Three people were also killed and three others injured when Israeli forces shelled a gathering of civilians in the refugee camp of Nuseirat in central Gaza, another medical source said.

1505 GMT — Israeli army orders north Gaza residents to leave 'combat zone'

The Israeli military called for the evacuation of several areas in northern Gaza, again claiming that Palestinian fighters were launching rockets from there.

"We inform you that the designated area is considered a dangerous combat zone. For your safety, move south immediately," military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a post on X along with a map of the area in Gaza City's northwest.

1420 GMT — Dozens of Lebanon MPs demand UN protection of heritage sites from Israel attacks

Dozens of Lebanese MPs are calling for United Nations protection of heritage sites from Israeli attacks.

1403 GMT — Five Israeli soldiers killed in combat in southern Lebanon: military

Five Israeli soldiers have been killed and 16 others wounded in combat in southern Lebanon in recent weeks, the Israeli military said in a statement.

1342 GMT — Gaza rescuers say 12 dead in Israel strike in north

Gaza's civil defence agency said that 12 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a school housing displaced people in the north of the Palestinian territory.

"Twelve martyrs and a large number of injuries as a result of the occupation aircraft bombing of" a school housing displaced people in Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, the agency said in a statement, after the latest such incident in the Palestinian territory.

1340 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli war rises to 43,469 — ministry

At least 43,469 Palestinians have been killed and 102,561 others wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

1336 GMT — Rwanda delivers humanitarian aid for Gaza

Rwanda delivered a shipment of humanitarian assistance destined for war-torn Gaza, the government announced.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the aid items, including foodstuffs, medicines, and medical consumables, were delivered in partnership with Jordan.

“The donation in support of ongoing international relief efforts was received by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization in Amman, and consists of 19 tons of food, including fortified for children, medicines and medical consumables,” it said.

The statement added that Rwanda supports an end to the conflict and protection of the lives of civilians.

1300 GMT — Israeli air strike kills three in Lebanon's Sidon: ministry

Lebanon's Health Ministry has said three people were killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a car at the main entrance to the southern city of Sidon.

"The Israeli enemy's raid on a car in Sidon resulted in the deaths of three people and the injury of three others," the ministry said in a statement.

1223 GMT — UN peacekeepers wounded, vehicle damaged near Lebanon's Sidon

United Nations peacekeepers were wounded and a vehicle was damaged near Sidon in Lebanon, according to the reports by AFP.

1206 GMT — France sees 'window' to end Gaza, Lebanon wars after Trump win

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in Jerusalem he saw prospects for ending Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon after Donald Trump was elected US president.

"I believe a window has opened for putting an end to the tragedy in which Israelis, Palestinians and the entire region have been immersed since October 7" last year, Barrot told reporters in Jerusalem.

Speaking alongside outgoing Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Barrot cited Trump's "wish to see the end of the Middle East's endless wars" as well as Israel's recent "tactical successes".

Barrot said he hoped a "diplomatic solution" would emerge "in the coming weeks".

1158 GMT — US Republicans, Democrats both have similar policies on Israel: Hezbollah

Hezbollah lawmaker Moussaoui told Reuters that both Republicans and Democrats have a similar policy regarding Israel.

1039 GMT — Two girls among 18 Palestinians arrested by Israeli army in West Bank raids

The Israeli army rounded up at least 18 Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

Two girls and former prisoners were among the detainees in the raids that targeted several areas in the occupied territory, including Hebron, Qalqilya, Tubas, and Ramallah, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

“The raids were marked by abuse, threats against detainees and their families, and acts of vandalism and destruction on citizens' homes,” it added.