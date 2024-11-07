A day after Donald Trump became US president-elect, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said that the West should accept Russia was winning the Ukraine war and negotiate an end to it.

Moscow's forces have been advancing at their fastest pace since the early weeks of the 2-1/2-year-old war. Trump said during campaigning that he could bring peace to Ukraine within 24 hours but has given few details on how he would seek to do this.

Shoigu, an ally of President Vladimir Putin who had been defence minister since 2012 until Putin moved him in May, said the West had tried to use Ukraine to inflict strategic defeat on Russia but had failed.

"Now, when the situation in the theatre of military operations is not in favour of the Kiev regime, the West is faced with a choice — to continue financing it and destroying the Ukrainian population or to recognise the current realities and start negotiating," Shoigu said.

Putin on June 14 set out his terms for an end to the war: Ukraine would have to drop its NATO ambitions and withdraw its troops from all the territory of four regions claimed by Moscow.

Russia controls Crimea, which it unilaterally seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014, about 80 percent of the Donbass — a coal and steel-producing area comprising the Donetsk and Luhansk regions — and more than 70 percent of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Trump's take on the war