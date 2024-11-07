US President Joe Biden has said there will be a peaceful transition of power on January 20, after Republican Donald Trump won the presidential election, and urged Americans to "bring down" the temperature.

Biden also said on Thursday he spoke with Trump to assure him that he has directed his staff to do just that, but acknowledged the pain felt by many of his fellow Democrats.

"You can't love your country only when you win. You can't love your neighbour only when you agree. Something to hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans. Bring down the temperature," he said in a Rose Garden address.

"I also hope we can lay to rest a question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest, it is fair and it is transparent. It can be trusted, win or lose."

With 74 days left in his term, Biden pledged to make each day count.

"That's the responsibility we have to the American people," he said. "Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable."