Two prominent Muslim groups have criticised North American leaders and media for ignoring attacks and anti-Arab violence by Maccabi Tel-Aviv fans during a Europa League match.

"It has been deeply distressing and disturbing to witness the violence that took place in Amsterdam around the Europa League match last night," The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) wrote on X on Friday, denouncing all forms of intimidation.

NCCM said Maccabi Tel-Aviv fans assaulted Arabs, burned flags, chanted "genocidal" slogan and dragged Arab taxi drivers out of their vehicles, leading to injuries and damage.

The Muslim group urged Canadian leaders to address the incidents directly.

"If Canadian leaders choose to weigh in on this issue, they must condemn the well-documented attacks on Arabs in Amsterdam."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell also criticised the violent incidents, calling the attackers a "massive crowd of openly racist Israeli soccer hooligans" who sparked violence by "marching through the city chanting 'Death to Arabs,' attacking visibly Muslim and Arab residents, and vandalizing houses and businesses with Palestinian flags."

He compared the attacks to potential violence in the US.

"As a Black man from Georgia, I know that it would be widely condemned if a group of white supremacists marched through downtown Atlanta chanting ‘death to n—ers,’ attacking Black-owned businesses, and beating up Black residents," he said.

"The violent brawls and attacks that occurred in Amsterdam are unacceptable. So is the false claim that Dutch Muslim and Arab residents of Amsterdam suddenly and randomly attacked Jewish people in a modern-day pogrom."

Media urged to avoid Israeli propaganda

Both groups urged North American leaders and the media to "accurately report the facts on the ground" and avoid "propaganda" that could fuel xenophobia toward immigrant communities in Europe.

They also demanded balanced reporting and officials to "condemn all forms of hate, whether it’s Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian racism, or antisemitism."