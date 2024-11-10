Türkiye does not have the luxury to stand on the sidelines when the global system is going through its biggest change since the Cold War, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

In his speech after a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Sunday, President Erdogan said Ankara is determined to dismantle the "bloody and treacherous death plot" fuelled by the terror barons in northern Iraq's Qandil region, referring to the terrorist organisation PKK.

Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye is not only fighting against terrorism, but also against those who provoke terrorist organisations.

He vowed to create a safe and secure environment in and around his country.