Officials in southern China ramped up security on Wednesday at the site of one of the country's deadliest mass-casualty events in years, snuffing out makeshift memorials to the 35 people killed when a man drove a car into a crowd at a sports complex.

On Monday, the 62-year-old man surnamed Fan ploughed a small SUV through a gate to the complex in the city of Zhuhai and into crowds of people as they exercised on the roads inside, according to police.

An initial police statement said people had been injured, but did not mention any deaths — and videos of the attack later appeared to be scrubbed from China's social media platforms.

As of Wednesday, the rampage had left 35 people dead and 43 with injuries not deemed life-threatening, according to state media reports.

Journalists witnessed residents and delivery drivers laying bouquets at a gate outside the complex on Wednesday morning, before the flowers were carried behind a cordon fence within minutes.

"What happened wasn't a small incident," a woman of about 50 said, requesting anonymity to protect her privacy.

"We should remember those who passed away and not be so cold. I think more people in Zhuhai should come out here and lay some flowers in memorial," she added.

'All-out efforts'

Police said Fan was apprehended at the scene but was in a coma after self-inflicted knife injuries, preventing them from interrogating him.

But the force said preliminary enquiries suggested the attack was "triggered by (Fan's) dissatisfaction with the division of property following his divorce".

Security at the scene was tight on Wednesday, with plainclothes officers using their bodies and umbrellas to block reporters from taking photos and videos.

Since Tuesday night, journalists had observed people placing candles and flowers near the site of the attack to commemorate the victims.

But cleaning staff removed the memorials in the early hours of Wednesday, with some telling media that they were acting on an "order from the top".