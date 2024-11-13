Global leaders offered competing views on how to tackle climate crisis at UN-led talks Wednesday as a new report warned the world must reach carbon neutrality much sooner than planned.

Planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from oil, gas and coal rose to a new record high this year, according to preliminary research from an international network of scientists at the Global Carbon Project.

The report came as leaders gathered in Azerbaijan for COP29 climate talks aimed at reaching a deal on boosting funding to help poorer nations adapt to climate shocks and transition to cleaner energy.

The research found that to keep the Paris agreement's ambitious goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in sight, the world would now need to reach net-zero CO2 emissions by the late 2030s — instead of 2050.

The warning also follows concerns about the future of the fight against climate crisis following the election of Donald Trump.

Trump, who has vowed to again pull the United States out of the Paris agreement, named his head of the Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday with a mandate to slash pollution regulations.

Some leaders at COP29 defended fossil fuels during two days of speeches while others from countries plagued by climate disasters warned that they were running out of time.

'No time to waste'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a "realistic global outlook" on Wednesday, saying that world population growth will boost energy consumption demand.

"It is equally a priority that decarbonisation takes into consideration our production and social system's sustainability," she said.

"We must protect nature, with man at its core. An approach that is too ideological and not pragmatic on this matter risks taking us off the road to success," the Italian premier said.

"Currently there is no single alternative to fossil fuel supply."

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for a "smart" Green Deal, the European Union's ambitious climate plan which aims to make the bloc carbon-neutral by 2050.