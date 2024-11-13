CLIMATE
5 MIN READ
Leaders debate climate action as new report urges faster path to net-zero
At COP29 in Azerbaijan, world leaders present divided approaches to climate action amid a report warning the world must reach net-zero by the late 2030s to stay on track.
Leaders debate climate action as new report urges faster path to net-zero
As leaders spoke, negotiators released a fresh draft of a deal with a raft of options to raise funding for poorer countries. / Photo: Reuters
November 13, 2024

Global leaders offered competing views on how to tackle climate crisis at UN-led talks Wednesday as a new report warned the world must reach carbon neutrality much sooner than planned.

Planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from oil, gas and coal rose to a new record high this year, according to preliminary research from an international network of scientists at the Global Carbon Project.

The report came as leaders gathered in Azerbaijan for COP29 climate talks aimed at reaching a deal on boosting funding to help poorer nations adapt to climate shocks and transition to cleaner energy.

The research found that to keep the Paris agreement's ambitious goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in sight, the world would now need to reach net-zero CO2 emissions by the late 2030s — instead of 2050.

The warning also follows concerns about the future of the fight against climate crisis following the election of Donald Trump.

Trump, who has vowed to again pull the United States out of the Paris agreement, named his head of the Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday with a mandate to slash pollution regulations.

Some leaders at COP29 defended fossil fuels during two days of speeches while others from countries plagued by climate disasters warned that they were running out of time.

RelatedWall Street bets against future, turns its back on green economy

'No time to waste'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a "realistic global outlook" on Wednesday, saying that world population growth will boost energy consumption demand.

"It is equally a priority that decarbonisation takes into consideration our production and social system's sustainability," she said.

"We must protect nature, with man at its core. An approach that is too ideological and not pragmatic on this matter risks taking us off the road to success," the Italian premier said.

"Currently there is no single alternative to fossil fuel supply."

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for a "smart" Green Deal, the European Union's ambitious climate plan which aims to make the bloc carbon-neutral by 2050.

Recommended

"We cannot drive ourselves into industrial oblivion," Mitsotakis said. "We need to ask hard questions about a path that goes very fast, at the expense of our competitiveness, and a path that goes somewhat slower, but allows our industry to adapt and to thrive," he said.

Their views contrasted with leaders from countries beset by climate catastrophes and rising sea levels.

"Tuvalu sincerely hopes that this COP's concluding decisions will deliver a clear signal that the world is promptly phasing out fossil fuel," said the Pacific island's Prime Minister Feleti Penitala Teo.

"For Tuvalu and similarly placed countries, there is simply no time to waste," he said.

RelatedUN warns half of over 120M displaced trapped in climate crisis, conflict

Climate financing

As leaders spoke, negotiators released a fresh draft of a deal with a raft of options to raise funding for poorer countries, while leaving unresolved sticking points that have long delayed an agreement.

Most developing countries favour an annual commitment from wealthy countries of at least $1.3 trillion, according to the latest draft of the long-sought climate finance pact.

This figure is more than 10 times the $100 billion annually that a small pool of developed countries — among them the US, the EU and Japan — currently pay.

Some donors are reluctant to promise large new amounts of public money from their budgets at a time when they face economic and political pressure at home.

The prime minister of the hurricane-vulnerable Bahamas, Philip Davis, said small island nations have spent 18 times more on debt repayment than they have received in climate finance.

"The world has found the ability to finance wars, the ability to mobilise against pandemics," Davis said. "Yet when it comes to addressing the most profound crisis of our time, the very survival of nations, where is that same ability?"

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter