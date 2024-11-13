WORLD
Russia launches combined missile, drone barrage on Kiev: officials
The large-scale bombardment comes at a critical moment, with Russian advances in the east and concerns over future US aid following Donald Trump's presidential win.
The attack came during a week of escalating strikes on Ukrainian cities mainly in the south of the war-battered country. / Photo: AP
November 13, 2024

Russia has escalated its attacks on Kiev, launching a barrage of drones and missiles in its first combined aerial assault on the capital in more than 70 days, authorities have said.

The large-scale bombardment comes on Wednesday at a critical moment on the battlefield, with Russian forces advancing in the east and growing concerns over future US aid after Donald Trump's victory in the presidential elections.

Journalists heard explosions ring out over the city and saw dozens of Kiev residents seeking shelter in an underground metro station in the centre of the capital.

Kiev officials said one man was wounded by falling debris of a downed drone in the suburb of Brovary while emergency services distributed images of firefighters battling flames at one impact site.

A separate drone attack in the southern region of Kherson, which the Kremlin claims is part of Russia, killed a 52-year-old woman, the head of the Black Sea territory announced.

RelatedFlood threat looms as Russian strikes hit dam in Ukraine's Donetsk: Kiev

Record drone attacks

Multiple air raid sirens rang out from (0430 GMT), as authorities announced missiles were closing in on Kiev.

"As missiles were approaching Kiev, the enemy simultaneously launched a ballistic missile attack on the capital. The enemy attack ended with another drone strike," city authorities said.

The attack came during a week of escalating strikes on Ukrainian cities mainly in the south of the war-battered country.

A Russian strike on Monday in the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy killed a 32-year-old mother and her three children.

Last week, Moscow and Kiev launched record overnight drone attacks on each other.

Ukraine, for months, has been appealing to its Western allies to provide more air defence systems to fend off Russian attacks on cities and critical infrastructure.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
