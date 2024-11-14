Donald Trump's first presidential election surprised the world, and his unique foreign policy influenced countries well beyond the United States' most loyal partners.

And yet, consistently throughout his presidency and even up until now, Africa—by many accounts the continent of tomorrow and a potpourri of colourful potential—seldom surfaced in public sentiments or policy agenda items.

During his first term, Trump's Africa policy appeared somewhat haphazard and directionless. As his re-election looms, however, the question arises: what role will Africa have in Trump's next term, and how will this impact stability on the continent and American interests?

China lens

When Trump first ran for office, he made few statements about Africa, leaving little insight into his stance toward the continent. Once elected, his attention turned to security, specifically counterterrorism efforts in select African nations.

This embodied Trump's preference for short-term defence goals, rather than a recognition of Africa's multifaceted needs, which include economic growth and humanitarian assistance.

A significant factor in Trump's view of Africa was China. Viewing Africa through the lens of his trade war with China, Trump closely monitored African business relations with Beijing.

However, instead of providing a positive alternative for African nations, his approach (largely based on competing with China) marginalised US influence and invited criticism that he undervalued Africa's potential.

'America First' doctrine

Trump's "America First" stance also put limits on economic relations with Africa. The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a program launched during former President Barack Obama's presidency to boost African exports, was met with indifference by Trump's administration.

Trump showed little interest in forging new trade deals with African countries, signalling that expanding US-Africa economic ties wasn't a priority. This stance constrained growth opportunities on both sides.

By prioritising domestic interests, Trump effectively left space for other global powers, particularly China, to deepen their engagement. By not capitalising on its potential as a key investor, the US missed an opportunity to bolster its economic presence across the continent.

Military cooperation

While the Trump administration de-emphasised economic relations with Africa, it maintained military cooperation, particularly in regions struggling with terrorism, like the Sahel and Somalia.

The US supported counterterrorism measures, positioning itself as a key player in fighting various groups including Al Shabab in Somalia, Daesh affiliates in the Sahel and Boko Haram in Nigeria, mainly through airstrikes, training and intelligence-sharing with local and regional forces.

Yet, Trump's security-focused approach didn't address Africa's deeper social and economic issues, making it a short-term solution rather than a lasting fix.

Trump's approach meant that the US military presence in Africa served to protect American interests without engaging with the underlying challenges facing African societies. His Africa policy relied on military strength to maintain influence, rather than fostering a sustainable path for African development.