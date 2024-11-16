Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof's right-wing government averted a crisis when a junior minister resigned over "racist" remarks by cabinet colleagues, but the coalition government will remain in place.

Deputy Finance Minister Nora Achahbar handed her resignation late on Friday, as the Netherlands grapples with the political fallout of last week's violence caused by Israeli hooligans.

Her departure prompted speculation that other members of the New Social Contract (NSC) party — a junior partner in the four-party Dutch coalition government — would follow suit.

But late on Friday, Schoof told journalists at a press conference that party leaders decided to continue to work together, averting the potential fall of his not-yet-five-month-old government.

"Nora Achahbar has decided not to continue as Deputy Minister," the premier said.

"But as the cabinet, we decided to continue together," Schoof said after a five-hour emergency meeting with his coalition partners at his official residence in The Hague.

Achahbar, who is of Moroccan descent, decided to exit the government after a heated cabinet meeting discussing last week's violence on the streets of Amsterdam after a football match between local club Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

"The polarising interactions of the past weeks made such an impact on me that I am no longer able to effectively carry out my duties as deputy minister," Achahbar said in her resignation letter to parliament on Friday.

The junior minister's resignation came "unexpectedly and impacted me and other cabinet members", PM Schoof said, adding, "There has never been any racism in my government or in the coalition parties".

'Racist statements'

The Dutch government officially announced Achahbar's resignation in a statement late on Friday.

"The King, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, granted this resignation in the most honourable manner," the government statement said.