Ukraine is marking 1,000 days since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, with weary troops battling on numerous fronts, Kiev besieged by frequent drone and missile strikes, and officials preparing for Donald Trump to reclaim the White House in January.

In a boost for the beleaguered country, US President Joe Biden gave the green light for US missiles to be used against targets deeper inside Russia, potentially limiting its options to launch attacks and supply the front.

Biden's decision could be a "game changer" for Kiev, the country's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, said on Monday.

"It could be a game changer. The longer Ukraine can strike, the shorter the war will be," Sybiha told reporters ahead of a UN Security Council meeting to mark 1,000 days of war.

He argued that Kiev has the "full right to strike military targets on the territory of Russia." "It could have very positive impact on the situation on the battlefield," Sybiha added.

But the dramatic shift in US policy may be reversed when Trump returns to the White House in January, and military experts cautioned that it would not be enough on its own to change the course of the 33-month-old war.

Thousands of Ukrainian citizens have lost their lives, over 6 million live as refugees abroad, and the population has fallen by a quarter since the conflict began, marking Europe’s largest war since World War II.

Military losses have been catastrophic, although they remain closely guarded secrets. Public Western estimates based on intelligence reports vary widely, but most say hundreds of thousands have been killed or wounded on each side.

Tragedy has touched families in every corner of Ukraine, where military funerals are commonplace in major cities and far-flung villages, and people are exhausted by sleepless nights of air raid sirens and anguish.

Trump's arrival

Now the return of Trump, who has vowed to end the fighting quickly — without saying how — calls into question the future of US military aid and the united Western front against Russia, and raises the prospect of talks to end the war.

With Ukraine entering uncharted territory, a sense of escalation has been palpable as Moscow and Kiev push to improve their battlefield positions ahead of any negotiations.

Already boosted by Iranian attack drones and North Korean artillery shells and ballistic missiles, Russia has now deployed 11,000 North Korean troops, some of whom, according to Kiev, have clashed with Ukrainian forces who have seized a part of Russia's Kursk region.