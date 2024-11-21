Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow has the right to strike countries whose weapons are used by Ukraine to hit Russian territory, in a defiant message to the West.

The Russian leader also warned on Thursday that the conflict had taken on "elements of a global character" and stressed Moscow was ready for "any scenario" in its confrontation with Kiev and the West.

Putin was delivering a surprise address to the nation on state TV after days of escalation in the nearly three-year conflict that has seen Ukraine fire US and UK-supplied missiles at Russian territory for the first time.

"We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities," Putin said.

"In the event of an escalation of aggressive actions, we will respond just as decisively," he said.

Putin has repeatedly threatened the West throughout the conflict, attacking it for arming Ukraine, trying to thwart his military offensive and hitting Moscow with a barrage of sanctions.

But the warning issued on Thursday evening was one of his starkest and most direct, coming at a pivotal moment in the fighting.

'Ready for any scenario'

"The conflict in Ukraine has acquired elements of a global character," he said.