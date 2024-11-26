Since the early days of Facebook and MySpace where users had to be 18 or over, social media platforms have struggled with age restrictions. Facebook’s original 18+ rule was later lowered to 13 in most countries and 14 in some.

Today, apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram require users to be at least 13, but age verification remains unreliable, making it easy for underage users to bypass restrictions. Platforms like Instagram attempt to verify ages through birthdays, IDs, or video selfies, but loopholes persist.

Amid rising concerns about online safety, Australia is now taking a bold step to ban social media platforms such as Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, and X, amongst others, for users under 16. No exceptions will be made, even for existing users or those with parental consent.

On Thursday, the Australian government introduced The Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024 in parliament, aiming to ban social media for children under 16. According to the document, the onus is on social media platforms – not parents or young people – to take reasonable steps to ensure these protections are in place. Proposed fines for systemic breaches could reach 49.5 million AUD ($32 million).

The bill proposes an age-verification system that may include government IDs and biometrics to ensure users meet the minimum age requirement.

These measures represent some of the strictest controls introduced by a country to regulate youth access to social media.

The bill also includes robust privacy provisions, such as requiring platforms to ring-fence and destroy any personal information collected.

According to a government press release, this bill will protect “young Australians during critical stages of their development”.

“The Bill and the associated rules will ensure young Australians have continued access to messaging and online gaming, as well as access to services which are health and education related, like Headspace, Kids Helpline, and Google Classroom, and YouTube,” it added.

“We know social media is doing social harm. We want Australian children to have a childhood, and we want parents to know the Government is in their corner,” said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a statement.

“This is a landmark reform. We know some kids will find workarounds, but we're sending a message to social media companies to clean up their act,” he added.

The country’s minister for communications, Michelle Rowland, said the government was continuing to act on its commitment to keep children safe online.

“This legislation will go a long way to providing that support and creating a new normal in the community around what age is okay to use social media,” she said. “Platforms have a responsibility to provide safe products and look after the mental health of young Australians.”

The opposition Liberal Party plans to support the bill via independents, while the Green Party wants more clarity on the law.

Why now?

For a while now, the government has been arguing over the risks of excessive social media use to children's physical and mental health, including harmful depictions of body image and misogynistic content.

Certain experts endorse the ban, pointing out a significant rise in mental health challenges among young people since social media became widespread over the past 12 years. However, there is ongoing debate about whether such a ban is a truly effective solution.

Speaking to TRT World, Tama Leaver, Professor of Internet Studies at Curtin University and a Chief Investigator at the ARC Centre of Excellence for the Digital Child, said a blanket ban lacks nuance or specificity to do any good, and could very well do real harm. He warned that such a ban might deny many young people access to the communities and support networks they rely on via social media.

“The lack of grandfathering clauses – meaning those over 13 already on social media but under 16 when the ban becomes law – will get ripped off social media, and may very well be cut off from vital communities and support structures they rely on accessed via social media,” he explained.

“At a technical level, it is also unclear how such a ban would not be circumvented by most young teens with even a rudimentary understanding of digital tools,” he added.

When asked about alternatives, Leaver emphasised the need for targeted measures.

“Getting this right matters for all of Australia’s young people. Enabling them to be full, articulate and deeply literate digital citizens is achievable and desirable, but this blanket ban will achieve the opposite as it was rushed and soon pushed through,” he shared.

Leaver says there is a way forward. Governments must focus on building better-quality experiences for young people that are age-appropriate, supported, and scaffolded by official policy. Big platforms should also be proactive and remove risks before they emerge.

There were varying responses to Australia's decision on social media.

Responding to a post by Albanese on X, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said: “Seems like a backdoor way to control access to the Internet by all Australians.”

Authors Ash Johnson and Alex Ambrose, writing for the American think tank Information Technology & Innovation Foundation’s website, advocate for a balanced alternative to the ban.

They suggested a “child flag system” integrated into device operating systems that would allow parents to opt in to restrict age-sensitive content without invasive identity verification.

Leaver says that the Australian Child Rights Taskforce, along with many experts and academics, has urged the Australian government to rethink its approach and instead pursue legislation that is more specific, targeted, clearer, actionable and workable.

“Legislation that could actually reduce online risks while allowing Australia’s young people to make the most of the many opportunities for expression, participation, innovation and enjoyment that come from social media and elsewhere online."

The rest of the world will be watching Australia's move as a population-wide social experiment, he says. “That’s not ideal for Australia, but the rest of the world will likely learn lessons from how badly the ban goes in this country."