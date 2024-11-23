WORLD
Fresh tribal clashes kill at least 35 in northwest Pakistan — officials
In response to escalating violence, local authorities impose curfew, suspend mobile services and shut down schools and businesses.
The Kurram district, which borders Afghanistan, has been a hotspot for tribal clashes in recent months. / Photo: AP
November 23, 2024

At least 35 people were killed and 47 wounded in fresh tribal clashes in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local officials said on Saturday.

The clashes in the Kurram district, near the Afghan border, erupted late Friday after unidentified assailants attacked passenger vans on Thursday.

"So far, 35 people have been killed from both sides, while dozens others injured," Salim Shah, a local police officer, told Anadolu over the phone.

Separately, AFP news agency reported that at least 47 people were injured during the clashes.

Wazir Ali, a local administration official, added: "Heavy firing is still continuing between the two tribal groups since last night."

The death toll from Thursday's attack on passenger vans has risen to 45, with 16 others still receiving treatment in hospitals.

In response to the escalating violence, authorities have imposed a curfew, suspended mobile services and closed schools and businesses in the remote areas of Kurram district.

Deputy Commissioner Javidullah Mehsud told local reporters that efforts are underway to convene a tribal assembly, or jirga, to mediate and prevent further violence.

The Kurram district, which borders Afghanistan, has been a hotspot for tribal clashes in recent months.

In September, similar violence claimed 46 lives before tribal elders brokered a ceasefire.

Earlier in July, another dispute over land ownership in the district left 43 dead and 180 injured during days of intense fighting.

The latest unrest comes after local tribes blocked roads for over two weeks earlier this month, further inflaming tensions in the area.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
