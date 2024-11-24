Three days of bitter sectarian gunfights in northwestern Pakistan have killed at least 82 people and wounded 156 more, a local official said Sunday.

Communities in Pakistan's Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province — near the border with Afghanistan — have clashed for decades.

The latest bout of violence began on Thursday when two separate convoys travelling under police escort were ambushed, killing at least 43 and sparking two days of gun battles.

"The clashes and convoy attacks on November 21, 22, and 23 have resulted in 82 fatalities and 156 injuries," said a local administration official speaking on condition of anonymity.

Around 300 families fled on Saturday as the gunfights with both light and heavy weapons continued into the night, however no fresh casualties were reported on Sunday morning.

"The mobile network across Kurram remains suspended and traffic on the main highway is halted," said the local administration official.

Police have regularly struggled to stymy violence in Kurram, which was part of the semi-autonomous Federally Administered Tribal Areas until it was merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018.

