US President Joe Biden has said Israel-Lebanon truce will take effect early on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a ceasefire with Hezbollah would allow Israel to focus its attention on Hamas resistance group in Gaza and Iran.

The ceasefire will begin at 4:00 am local time (0200 GMT), Biden said, speaking at the White House after Netanyahu's office announced his ministers had approved the deal.

Here are some initial reactions:

Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the truce is a "fundamental step" towards restoring stability.

Thanking France and the United States for their involvement, Mikati said the truce was "a fundamental step towards establishing calm and stability in Lebanon" and "helps to establish regional stability".

He also reiterated his government's commitment to "strengthen the army's presence in the south".

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Joe Biden for his "involvement in securing the ceasefire agreement".

In the call, Netanyahu told Biden that he appreciated his "understanding that Israel will maintain its freedom of action in enforcing it."

UN

A top UN official welcomed ceasefire deal, but warned that "considerable work lies ahead" to implement the deal.

"Nothing less than the full and unwavering commitment of both parties is required," UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said in a statement shortly after the agreement was announced.

EU

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen hailed the "very encouraging news", saying the deal would increase Lebanon's "internal security and stability".

The announcement was welcomed news "first and foremost for the Lebanese and Israeli people affected by the fighting," Von der Leyen said on X. "Lebanon will have an opportunity to increase internal security and stability thanks to Hezbollah's reduced influence."

US and France

A ceasefire to end hostilities between Israel and Lebanon will protect Israel from the threat of Hezbollah and create the conditions for a "lasting calm", US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint statement.

"The announcement today will cease the fighting in Lebanon, and secure Israel from the threat of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations operating from Lebanon," the two leaders said.