The Lebanese army said it is preparing to deploy to the south of the country after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah goes into effect.

In a statement on Wednesday, the army said based on a request from the government, it will deploy to southern Lebanon in coordination with the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and in implementation of the UN resolution 1701.

Resolution 1701, adopted on August 11, 2006, calls for a complete halt to hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and the establishment of a weapons-free zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River in southern Lebanon, with exceptions for the Lebanese army and UNIFIL.

The Lebanese army urged citizens to wait before returning to the frontline village and towns "where the Israeli enemy entered, awaiting their withdrawal in accordance with the ceasefire agreement."

