At least 17 Palestinians early on Wednesday were killed in Israeli air strikes on a shelter in Gaza City and a home in northern Gaza, as the Israeli artillery continues to shell areas across the war-torn enclave.

A medical source said 10 Palestinians, including three children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al Tabaeen school, which shelters displaced people in Gaza City.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that at dawn Israeli warplanes struck the school-turned-shelter, leaving fatalities among the displaced.

Search operations continue for missing people under the rubble, the witnesses added.

On August 10 the same school was the scene of a bloody massacre when Israeli warplanes struck it while people were praying, killing over 100 Palestinians.

A medical source also told Anadolu that four Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli air strike on a home in the Shejaiya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City.

Three more people were killed by an Israeli airstrike on a group of people near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, according to medics.