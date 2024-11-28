President-elect Donald Trump has said that Mexico's leader had agreed to "stop" migration in their talks, effectively closing the southern US border, in claims that went further than his counterpart's account of a discussion about migration "strategy."

"Mexico will stop people from going to our Southern Border, effective immediately," Trump said on Wednesday on social media, hailing progress in ending what he called an "illegal invasion" which he has promised to tackle when he takes office in January.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum immediately responded to Trump's remarks, which appeared to imply a major agreement between the United States and Mexico.

Sheinbaum said her country did not plan to close its border.

"Mexico's position is not to close borders, but to build bridges between governments and communities," Sheinbaum wrote on X.

She had earlier shared brief details of the talks alongside a picture of her smiling during a phone call.

"We discussed Mexico's strategy on the migration phenomenon and I shared that caravans are not arriving at the northern border because they are being taken care of in Mexico," Sheinbaum said on X.

They also discussed "strengthening collaboration on security issues" as well as "the campaign we are conducting in the country to prevent the consumption of fentanyl," the president said.