Friday, November 29, 2024

1857 GMT — The Gaza Civil Defense has said as many as 100 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks and massacres in northern Gaza in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, civil defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said 75 of the victims were killed in Israeli air strikes on two homes in Beit Lahia, while the others were targeted in Jabalia and other areas of northern Gaza.

"The number of martyrs since the start of the Israeli military operation in northern Gaza (on Oct. 5) has reached 2,700 Palestinians, and 10,000 others are wounded," Basal told Anadolu.

He described the situation in northern Gaza as a "catastrophe and genocide, with no one there to provide relief to the civilians."

1808 GMT — Lebanese Army chief meets US general over ceasefire monitoring

The Lebanese Army commander held discussions with US Gen. Jasper Jeffers, head of the five-nation oversight committee monitoring the new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

The meeting, held at Gen. Joseph Aoun’s office in Yarzeh near the capital Beirut, addressed “general developments and coordination mechanisms among the parties in southern Lebanon involved in ceasefire implementation,” according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

Details of the discussion were not disclosed.

1719 GMT — Egyptian president calls for reviving two-state solution to address Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called for reviving the two-state solution as a pathway to resolving the longstanding Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

1703 GMT — Berlin must be held accountable for Israeli war crimes in Gaza: German intellectuals

A group of prominent German intellectuals said their country should be held accountable for Israeli crimes in Gaza and be forced to pay reparations for the massive destruction of the infrastructure of the enclave.

“The endless massacres that have taken place in Gaza, but also in the West Bank and Lebanon, which have been broadcast virtually as a live stream around the world over the last 14 months, oblige Germany to finally stop supporting Israel, be it military, diplomatic or legal,” said Michael Barenboim of the Barenboim Said Academy at a press briefing in Berlin.

1609 GMT — Israeli army says hit Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said it had struck a Hezbollah rocket launcher in southern Lebanon after detecting activity in the area two days after the start of a ceasefire.

1605 GMT — Israel continues to violate ceasefire deal, with Lebanon counting 7 more on Friday

The Israeli army violated the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon seven more times, including opening fire on towns in southern Lebanon.

The violations, according to the Lebanese state news agency NNA, were concentrated in the Marjayoun district of the Nabatieh Governorate.

An Israeli tank fired a shell at a home in the Tel Nahas area on the outskirts of the Burj Al-Moulouk town when the house owner entered his residence. He, however, miraculously survived the attack, NNA noted.

The Israeli army also fired artillery shells on the outskirts of Markaba and Talloussa towns, while four Israeli tanks entered the western district of Khiyam.

Separately, the Israeli army bulldozed agricultural lands and uprooted olive trees in Kfarkela town's Abbara neighborhood.

1501 GMT — 19 more Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on north Gaza

At least 19 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on their homes in the northern Gaza, as the area endures a devastating Israeli military campaign for over 50 days.

A medical source told Anadolu that 10 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in an Israeli air strike on a home in the Beit Lahia town.

Eyewitnesses told that another airstrike hit a home for the "Ahmad" family in the Beit Lahia Project area, killing six people.

Three more Palestinians were killed and others injured as the Israeli army struck with artillery shells homes and residential areas in the Sheikh Zayed area in northern Gaza.

1454 GMT — UN human rights office urges all parties to respect Israel-Lebanon ceasefire deal

Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence, during a UN press briefing in Geneva, underlined that the ceasefire in Lebanon is a "huge relief" for the millions who have endured so much suffering over the past 13 months.

"The focus must now turn to facilitating all necessary help to those in need," he said, adding, "Human rights must be at the front and center of this next phase."

He noted that many people will not have liveable homes to return to. Meanwhile, hospitals, schools, places of worship, and other vital infrastructure have been destroyed or damaged, he said.

"Ensuring protection to those in vulnerable situations must be a priority," the spokesperson underlined.

"The high commissioner urges all political actors in Lebanon to put aside their differences and act in solidarity for the well-being of the deeply traumatized population. The international community, now more than ever, must also provide support," he added.

1318 GMT — Israeli lawmaker calls for Gaza land seizure to expand illegal settlements

An Israeli Member of the Knesset (parliament) called for part of Gaza to be seized and settled by Israeli citizens.

“We must stay in Gaza, and what will keep the Israeli army there is settlement because the army follows settlement,” Avichai Boron told the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.

Boron from the Likud party, led by PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the people of Gaza must pay the price for the Palestinian group Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023. “We must carve out a part of Gaza,” he added.