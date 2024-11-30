CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Deadly floods in Thailand displace thousands as rescue efforts intensify
Thai Meteorological Department warns that "very heavy rain" could continue to affect some areas of the country's south through next week.
Deadly floods in Thailand displace thousands as rescue efforts intensify
Rescue workers help a stranded woman from a flooded area in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. / Photo: Reuters
November 30, 2024

Flooding driven by heavy rains in southern Thailand has killed nine people and displaced more than 13,000, officials said Saturday, as rescue teams using boats and jet skis worked to reach stranded residents.

Local media footage showed residents wading through murky, chest-deep water and cars submerged in flooded streets.

"Flooding across eight provinces in southern Thailand has affected 553,921 households and claimed nine lives, prompting agencies to mobilise urgent assistance," the country's disaster agency said on its official Facebook page.

More than 13,000 people had been forced to flee their homes, with temporary shelters set up in schools and temples, it added.

Nampa, a resident of coastal Songkhla province, told state broadcaster Thai PBS she was concerned about the dwindling food supplies.

"We are doing fine now, but I am not sure how long can we stay in this condition," she said.

RelatedTyphoon Yagi: Myanmar battles floods as Vietnam begins clear-up

'Very heavy rain'

Recommended

Two hospitals in nearby Pattani province suspended operations to prevent floodwaters from damaging medical facilities.

In neighbouring north Malaysia, the rains have forced the evacuation of at least 80,000 people to temporary shelters this week, with disaster officials there saying at least four people have been killed.

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned that "very heavy rain" could continue to affect some areas of the country's south through next week.

The government has deployed rescue teams to assist affected residents and designated 50 million baht ($1.7 million) in flood relief for each province.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said Friday on social media platform X that the goal was to "restore normalcy as quickly as possible".

While Thailand experiences annual monsoon rains, scientists say climate crisis is causing more intense weather patterns that can make destructive floods more likely.

Widespread flooding across the country in 2011 killed more than 500 people and damaged millions of homes.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter