African health officials have committed to scaling up healthcare interventions aimed at curbing new HIV infections during World AIDS Day.

The day was marked under the global theme “Take the rights path: My health, my right!” underscoring the link between human rights and healthcare access.

Rwanda’s Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana said while the country has made good progress in diminishing the impact of HIV, reducing new infections by 70 percent and AIDS-related deaths by 60 percent since 2010, AIDS remains a serious health challenge.

“There are almost 10 new HIV infections in Rwanda every day. It is not a small number. And mostly they are young people 18 to 20 years old. This means we have a lot of work to do,” said Nsanzimana on Sunday.

“In the next months, we should be focused on areas where we can make a big impact. Number one is to make sure young people are well-informed, and communication is key,” he said.

In Kenya, World AIDS Day was marked at Nyayo National Stadium with a call to action and a renewed commitment to eliminating HIV as a public health threat.

Cabinet Secretary for Health Deborah M. Barasa in a statement highlighted the crucial role of men and boys in the fight against HIV, urging them to challenge stigma, promote health-seeking behaviors and lead community efforts.

“The fight against HIV is a collective effort, and men and boys must be champions for change,” she said.

Kenya has made significant progress in its HIV response, with 98 percent of adults living with HIV receiving treatment by the end of 2023 and 97 percent achieving viral suppression, according to official data.

New HIV infections have dropped by 83 percent over the past decade, while AIDS-related deaths have decreased by 64 percent.

HIV prevalence in Kenya stands at 3.3 percent.

Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) regional director for Africa, said that HIV is a complex health challenge, inseparable from social factors such as poverty and gender inequality and complicated by stigma and discrimination.