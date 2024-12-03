TÜRKİYE
Türkiye renovates women's rehabilitation center in Uganda
TIKA renovates and equips Buikwe center with sewing machines, water tanks, and training resources, aiming to boost access to rehabilitation services and empower women with vocational skills.
TIKA country coordinator Murat Cetin said that the project aims to improve the quality of rehabilitation services, increase access, and ensure the sustainability of the center. / Photo: AA Archive
December 3, 2024

Türkiye’s state-run aid agency TIKA has renovated and equipped a training and rehabilitation center for young women in Buikwe, eastern Uganda.

The center offers several services such as business skills to women and girls, vocational training, reintegration, and psychosocial support to those in need of rehabilitation.

The aid agency provided 25 sewing machines and fabrics for the making of apparel, water tanks, and other items used in rehabilitation.

Safer and cleaner environment for women

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, TIKA country coordinator Murat Cetin said that the project aims to improve the quality of rehabilitation services, increase access, and ensure the sustainability of the center.

“We are eager to improve people’s access to a range of rehabilitation services. This critical project, brought to our attention by the area’s woman member of parliament, Diana Mutasingwa, is made possible by the Turkish people’s support through TIKA," he said.

"We, therefore, need to ensure that this investment is sustainable and successful in the long term."

The project gave the center a modern look and will enable beneficiaries to be served in a safer and cleaner environment.

Diana Mutasingwa, a woman member of parliament from Buikwe who also serves as a state minister in the vice president's office, thanked the Turkish aid agency for its unwavering support for Ugandans.

She reiterated the significance of continued cooperation to promote economic growth and social progress in Uganda.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
