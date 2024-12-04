South Korea's main opposition party has said it would initiate impeachment proceedings against President Yoon Suk-yeol unless he immediately resigned after his short-lived declaration of martial law overnight.

If Yoon "does not resign immediately, the Democratic Party will immediately initiate impeachment proceedings in line with the will of the people," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"His martial law declaration was originally invalid and a grave violation of the constitution. It was a grave act of rebellion and provided perfect grounds for his impeachment."

Impeaching Yoon would require support from two-thirds of the parliament (200 of its 300 members). The Democratic Party and other small opposition parties together have 192 seats. But when the parliament rejected Yoon's martial law declaration in a 190-0 vote, about ten lawmakers from Yoon's ruling People Power Party cast ballots supporting the rejection, according to National Assembly officials.

If Yoon is impeached, he'll stripped of his constitutional powers until the Constitutional Court can rule on his fate. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the No. 2 position in the South Korean government, would take over his presidential responsibilities.

For their part, Senior aides working for Yoon offered to resign en masse, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Yoon's senior aides offer to resign en masse over martial law declaration," Yonhap said, without giving further details.