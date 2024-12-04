WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Korean defence minister offers to resign after martial law turmoil
The liberal opposition Democratic Party, which holds a majority in the 300-seat parliament, said its lawmakers decided to call on Yoon to quit immediately or they would take steps to impeach him.
South Korean defence minister offers to resign after martial law turmoil
South Korea president declared emergency martial law / Photo: AFP
December 4, 2024

South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun offered to resign on Wednesday over the turmoil caused by the brief imposition of martial law by his close ally President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"First, I deeply regret and take full responsibility for the confusion and concern caused to the public regarding the martial law... I have taken full responsibility for all matters related to the martial law and have submitted my resignation to the president," Kim said in a statement.

Opposition parties submitted the impeachment motion just hours after parliament unanimously voted to cancel Yoon's declaration, forcing him to lift martial law about six hours after it began.

Impeaching Yoon requires the support of two-thirds of the National Assembly and at least six of the nine Constitutional Court justices. The liberal opposition Democratic Party holds a majority in the 300-seat parliament and has called for Yoon's resignation.

Recommended

During the tense hours under martial law, heavily armed forces surrounded the parliament, backed by army helicopters and armoured vehicles. Lawmakers climbed walls to get into the building and held off troops by activating fire extinguishers.

Politician and former news anchor Ahn Gwi-ryeong tried to pull an assault rifle away from a soldier who had pointed it at her chest as she shouted: “Aren’t you ashamed of yourselves?”

The lawmakers who managed to reenter the building rejected Yoon’s martial law declaration 190-0, including 18 lawmakers from Yoon’s party, forcing Yoon to rescind it at a hastily assembled Cabinet meeting.

This is a developing story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida