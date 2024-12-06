The United Nations health agency has no indication that a warning was issued before Israel's bombing early on Thursday of north Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, the World Health Organization's regional representative said on Friday.

At least 39 were killed in Israeli air strikes across Gaza on Thursday, Palestinian medics said, including at least 20 in an attack that set ablaze tents sheltering displaced families in a crowded camp in the south of the territory.

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya said a 16-year-old boy and several other people, including medics, were wounded by Israeli drone fire. There was no comment from the Israeli military.

The WHO's Rik Peeperkorn said the fact that an attack on the hospital had occurred just a week after Israeli authorities had facilitated the entry of an Indonesian emergency medical team there was particularly concerning.

"Within one week, they feel forced, scared, whatever, to leave," Peeperkorn told a UN Geneva briefing by video link. "That is extremely concerning and should never happen." The hospital was now "minimally functional", he added.

Slow pace of medical evacuations