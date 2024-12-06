Romania's top court has annulled the first round of the country's presidential election, days after allegations of a coordinated online campaign to promote the independent candidate who won the first round.

The Constitutional Court's unprecedented decision — which is final — came on Thursday after President Klaus Iohannis declassified intelligence on Wednesday that alleged Russia ran a sprawling campaign comprising thousands of social media accounts to promote Calin Georgescu across platforms like TikTok and Telegram.

Russia has already denied the allegations.

"We are not in the habit of interfering in elections in other countries, particularly in Romania, nor do we intend to do so now," the Kremlin said last week.

Georgescu, a former senior civil servant, emerged as the frontrunner on November 24, securing 22.94 percent of votes.

He was due to face reformist Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party in a runoff on Sunday.