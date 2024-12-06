WORLD
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih
Russian strikes continue to devastate Ukraine as winter's chill deepens the nearly three-year conflict as fires and destruction leave settlements in darkness and residents braving freezing conditions.
A missile hit an administrative building in Kryvyi Rih, killing two people, with rescuers searching for one missing person, the governor said on Telegram. / Photo: Reuters
December 6, 2024

A Russian strike on Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region has killed at least nine people, the local governor said.

Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Fedorov said on Friday that a Russian attack had set a car garage and service station on fire, posting images of a fire blazing with debris strewn across the street.

"Nine dead and six wounded," he said in a post on Telegram, updating an earlier toll of seven fatalities.

"Among the wounded are two children, aged four and 11," he added.

Video from the site shared by governor showed dense flames rising from a destroyed building and a burnt-out car.

Some settlements experienced power supply problems after the attack, the governor added.

In a previous message he had called Russia a "terrorist state".

Attacks, power cuts in freezing winter

Some nearby communities had problems with electricity supplies after the strike, he said.

The attack comes after weeks of escalation in the near three-year war, as both sides try to secure an upper hand before US president-elect Donald Trump take office in January.

An earlier strike on the central city of Kryvyi Rih killed two people and wounded 16, including a child, the state emergency services agency said.

"A three-storey building was destroyed, residential buildings and cars were damaged" in that attack, it said on Telegram.

RelatedFire breaks out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant amid Ukraine-Russia conflict
