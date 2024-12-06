A Russian strike on Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region has killed at least nine people, the local governor said.

Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Fedorov said on Friday that a Russian attack had set a car garage and service station on fire, posting images of a fire blazing with debris strewn across the street.

"Nine dead and six wounded," he said in a post on Telegram, updating an earlier toll of seven fatalities.

"Among the wounded are two children, aged four and 11," he added.

Video from the site shared by governor showed dense flames rising from a destroyed building and a burnt-out car.

Some settlements experienced power supply problems after the attack, the governor added.

In a previous message he had called Russia a "terrorist state".