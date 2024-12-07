The anti-regime groups stationed in southern Syria near the Jordanian and Iraqi borders began expanding both to the north and towards Damascus, local sources said on Saturday.

The Syrian Free Army, which operates in the Al-Tanf region at the crossroads of Syria, Iraq and Jordan, has made gains in the Bashar al Assad regime's stronghold.

The group's advances began on November 27 when Assad regime forces quickly lost ground against anti-regime forces in Aleppo, Idlib, Hama and Homs, and handing over the areas they controlled in the country's east to the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

The group advanced northward from its deployment point on the Iraq-Jordan border, taking control of the Palmyra district before turning westward towards Damascus.

The Syrian Free Army took the Amour and Hamad Mountains, the T2 oil field, and the Tibas, Rezuz and Qasr al-Hayr settlements from regime forces in the north and west.

Anti-regime mobilisation

In clashes that intensified on November 27, anti-regime groups advanced in the Aleppo-Hama direction, reaching the outskirts of the Homs provincial centre and entering Al-Waer from the outskirts.

After a period of waiting since Friday, the groups have resumed their movements, entering the industrial zone and Qosour neighbourhood from the surrounding districts.

Fierce clashes are taking place between the two sides, as per the latest reports.

Homs is strategically important as a gateway to Damascus, the Syrian capital.

Regime's Damascus withdrawal