South Korean prosecutors have arrested ex-Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun over his alleged role in President Yoon Suk-yeol's declaration of martial law, Yonhap News Agency said.

The prosecution's special investigative team has questioned Kim, who voluntarily appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at around 1:30 am on Sunday (1630 GMT on Saturday), the report said.

Kim faces a travel ban as prosecutors investigate, Yonhap said.

The national police are also investigating claims of treason against Yoon and top ministers.

Kim had already resigned as defence minister after the brief suspension of civilian rule late on Tuesday.

Yoon survived an impeachment vote by opposition parties due to a near-total boycott by his People Power Party (PPP).

The PPP said after the vote that it had blocked the impeachment to avoid "severe division and chaos", adding that it would "resolve this crisis in a more orderly and responsible manner".