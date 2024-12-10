WORLD
2 MIN READ
Zambian court rules ex-president Lungu ineligible to run for another term
His political comeback followed the arrest of several family members, including his wife, on allegations of possessing the proceeds of crime.
Zambian court rules ex-president Lungu ineligible to run for another term
Lungu says he would now implement "Plan B", but did not provide details on what this would entail.  / Photo: Reuters
December 10, 2024

Zambia's constitutional court ruled that former president Edgar Lungu was ineligible to run for another term in office after he announced his return to politics last year.

The country's highest court ruled that Lungu's first term, which he served from 2015 to 2016 after the death of then-president Michael Sata, counted as a full term.

His second term was from September 2016 to August 2021, and he then lost the presidency to United Party for National Development candidate Hakainde Hichilema in the 2021 national election.

"I accept this verdict. I accept it not with resignation but with resolve," Lungu said in a post on the social media platform Facebook after the decision.

Civil rights groups say Lungu, of the Patriotic Front (PF) party, would have been a strong challenger to Hichilema in the next presidential election, due to be held in 2026.

'Plan B'

Recommended

Lungu said he would now implement "Plan B", but did not provide details on what this would entail.

"The constitution makes the first respondent ineligible to participate in any future elections as a presidential candidate," the judgment said, adding Lungu had twice been elected and has twice held office.

During the memorial service for Sata in October 2023, Lungu said he would come out of retirement.

There was a heavy police presence outside the court session, which Lungu did not attend.

"We are studying the matter. But we are gravely concerned by the court's decision and ruling," PF spokesperson Emmanuel Mwamba said.

RelatedZambia's opposition leader Hichilema wins presidential vote at sixth bid
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks