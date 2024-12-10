Zambia's constitutional court ruled that former president Edgar Lungu was ineligible to run for another term in office after he announced his return to politics last year.

The country's highest court ruled that Lungu's first term, which he served from 2015 to 2016 after the death of then-president Michael Sata, counted as a full term.

His second term was from September 2016 to August 2021, and he then lost the presidency to United Party for National Development candidate Hakainde Hichilema in the 2021 national election.

"I accept this verdict. I accept it not with resignation but with resolve," Lungu said in a post on the social media platform Facebook after the decision.

Civil rights groups say Lungu, of the Patriotic Front (PF) party, would have been a strong challenger to Hichilema in the next presidential election, due to be held in 2026.

'Plan B'