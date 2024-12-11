“The targeting today was near us, where around 20 people were killed. We’re exhausted.”

This message from Abdel Fattah al-Behairi, 38, came after Israeli air strikes hit Gaza's Al-Mawasi area, killing dozens of Palestinians mere days ago.

Abdel lives in a makeshift tent in Al-Mawasi, a coastal area in Khan Younis, with his wife and five children, one of whom is a newborn.

“As soon as it rains, you have to rush quickly to protect your belongings. When there is a storm with strong winds, the tent gets blown away since we live near the seashore,” he told Anadolu, describing the difficult living conditions they face, apart from the relentless Israeli attacks.

An Afro-Palestinian family that once lived in Deir al-Balah, a city in central Gaza, they have been displaced five times since their home was bombed by the Israeli army in March 2024.

Their story is just one of hundreds of thousands, as Israel has forcibly displaced nearly 2 million people in Gaza since launching its deadly war, which has now killed or wounded almost 150,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Toys and sweets ‘erased from memory’

Internet problems in Gaza, caused by poor cell service and damaged infrastructure, make it difficult to reach Abdel.

When a call finally went through, he appeared with his children on the screen.

"I can honestly say that I am unable to meet any of my children’s needs," he said.

The Palestinian father explains that food supplies are either unavailable or extremely expensive. "Fruits, vegetables, and meat are almost non-existent. There are no basic necessities for a humane life."

As for children’s toys and sweets, he says, "We consider them things erased from memory."

He highlighted that humanitarian relief materials are often stolen in Gaza and that even when they reach those in need, amounts fall short of daily requirements.

This comes after the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) suspended aid deliveries through the Kerem Shalom crossing, the main route for aid into Gaza, after a convoy was “stolen by armed gangs” on Nov. 16.

UNRWA had said humanitarian operations in Gaza had become “unnecessarily impossible” due to Israeli authorities' ongoing siege of the terri tory and hurdles they have imposed, political decisions to restrict aid, lack of safety on aid routes, and the targeting of local police.

Palestinian officials in Gaza have accused Israel of enabling thefts and worsening the crisis.

Abdel, a former tiler, reflects on the drastic changes in his life following the destruction of his home by the Israeli army.

“The income was excellent, and things were cheap. We used to live in a house of 210 square meters, but it was destroyed,” he said.

Now, the family has moved from their once-spacious home to a tent in Al-Mawasi, which Israel has called a supposed “safe zone.” But safety and stability are nowhere in sight.

Thousands of displaced Palestinians have flocked to the densely populated area, seeking refuge after being directed there by Israeli evacuation orders.

Despite the label, it has faced repeated Israeli air strikes even as those dwelling there struggle to find food, water, and shelter.