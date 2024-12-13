First Lady Emine Erdogan has chaired the third official meeting of the United Nations (UN) Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul.

She called for global unity to tackle climate crisis and waste management challenges in her opening remarks on Friday.

Erdogan highlighted the pressing challenges posed by environmental crises, urging swift and collective action.

"Despite everything, a fairer world is possible," she declared.

"It is achievable through our shared efforts. We are all partners in this vision."

Damage by both historical and current crises

Erdogan addressed the scale of environmental damage caused by both historical and current crises.

Referencing the aftermath of World War II, she noted that some of its environmental effects remain unresolved.

Turning to contemporary conflicts, she said, “Today, a single country can deploy explosives equivalent to three atomic bombs over a civilian area half the size of New York," referring to Israeli attacks in Gaza.

"The UN Environment Programme reports that cleaning up the waste from the destruction in Gaza could take decades. We are talking about 39 million tons of debris, with recycling even half of it estimated to take nearly 45 years,” the Turkish First Lady noted.

She emphasised that resources must be used to repair the planet, not to increase destruction, stressing the urgency of global action to protect future generations.

Climate change