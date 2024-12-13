The World Court concludes hearings on Friday on countries' legal obligation to fight climate crisis and whether large states contributing most to greenhouse-gas emissions should be liable for damage caused to small island nations.

The International Court of Justice will issue an opinion on those questions, likely in 2025, that could be cited in climate crisis-driven litigation around the world.

During two weeks of hearings, rich countries of the global north broadly argued that existing climate treaties like the Paris Agreement, which are largely non-binding, should be the basis for deciding countries' responsibilities.

For their part, developing nations and small island states bearing the brunt of climate crisis sought robust measures to curb emissions, and want to regulate financial support from wealthy polluting nations.

"We've heard much about the Paris Agreement as being the solution, but the reason why the climate vulnerable states have come before the court is because the Paris Agreement has failed," said Payam Akhavan, a lawyer representing small island states, citing predictions that instead of the targetted 1.5C (2.7F) temperatures are predicted to rise by 3C by 2100.

Nearly 100 states and organisations took part in hearings at the ICJ, the top UN court for disputes between states, where small island nations had spearheaded the efforts to get the UN General Assembly to ask for an advisory opinion.

World Court opinions are not binding, but carry legal and political weight. Experts say the court's opinion on climate crisis could set a precedent in climate crisis-driven lawsuits in courts from Europe to Latin America and beyond.

'Clear message'