Georgian lawmakers elected Mikheil Kavelashvili, a hardline critic of the West, as president on Saturday, setting him up to replace a pro-Western incumbent amid major protests against the government over a halt to the country’s European Union accession talks last month.

Kavelashvili, a former professional football player, has repeatedly said that Western intelligence agencies are seeking to drive Georgia into war with Russia, which ruled Georgia for 200 years until 1991.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in light snowfall outside parliament ahead of the presidential vote. Some played football in the street outside and waved red cards at the parliament building, a mocking reference to Kavelashvili’s sporting career.

Protester Vezi Kokhodze described the vote as "treason" against what he said was Georgians' desire to integrate with the West.

Georgian presidents are picked by a college of electors composed of MPs and representatives of local government. Of 225 electors present, 224 voted for Kavelashvili, who was the only candidate nominated.

Boycotted parliament

All opposition parties have boycotted parliament since an October election in which official results gave Georgian Dream almost 54 percent of the vote, but which the opposition say was fraudulent.