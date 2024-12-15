WORLD
Syrians in Türkiye continue returning to their homeland
“We are deeply thankful to Türkiye for hosting us; we will never forget this kindness,” says Muhammed, who took refuge in Türkiye for 10 years, as he prepares to return home at the Cilvegozu border gate.
Syrian anti-regime groups seized control of the capital Damascus on December 8 in a swift offensive that lasted less than two weeks. / Photo: AA
December 15, 2024

Syrians who sought refuge in Türkiye during the 13-year civil war in their homeland continue returning to Syria, following the fall of the decades-long Baath regime.

After completing border procedures, the returnees can enter Syria through the border gates in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Hatay.

Women and children are given priority, and staff members engage closely with children while their families complete the necessary processes.

At the Cilvegozu border gate, some gendarmerie officers were seen flying kites with children.

Relief organizations, led by the Turkish Red Crescent, are distributing hot soup and refreshments to families and staff in the area.

In addition to Cilvegozu, Syrians return home through the Yayladagi and Zeytindali border gates, carrying their belongings in plastic bags or wheelbarrows.

Mobile service units of the Directorate General of Migration Management stationed at the border crossings help speed up the departure processes.

29-year-old Muhammed, waiting in line at the Cilvegozu border gate, told reporters that he is returning to his hometown, Aleppo, after staying in Türkiye for 10 years.

Expressing gratitude to the country for sheltering them during difficult times, he said: “We will rebuild our country together.”

“We are deeply thankful to Türkiye for hosting us; we will never forget this kindness and will repay it one day,” he said, adding: “Turks are our siblings; they have a special place in our hearts and have done so much good for us.”

Bashar al Assad, who ruled Syria with an iron fist for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8 after anti-regime groups seized control of Damascus in a swift offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
