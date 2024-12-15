The Israeli government has unanimously approved a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to enhance illegal Israeli settlement building in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, with a budget exceeding 40 million shekels ($11.13 million).

In a statement, Netanyahu's office said on Sunday that the government unanimously approved the plan to "encourage demographic growth in Golan settlements and Katzrin, with a total cost exceeding 40 million shekels."

Katzrin, or Qasrin, is a Syrian village occupied by Israel that was part of Syria's Quneitra province in the Golan Heights.

Netanyahu's office explained that the plan was approved "in light of the war and the new front with Syria, and out of a desire to double the population of the Golan."

Currently, approximately 50,000 people live in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, half of whom are Israeli settlers, while the other half consists of Druze, Alawites, and others, according to the Israeli daily Haaretz.

There are 33 Jewish settlements in the occupied Golan, incorporated into what is called the Golan Regional Council.

Condemnations

Saudi Arabia condemned an Israeli decision on Sunday to expand settlement building in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry reiterated the kingdom’s condemnation of Israel’s ongoing actions “to sabotage Syria's opportunities for security and stability."