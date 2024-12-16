Vin Arfuso, the man behind the groundbreaking documentary Walled Off, is on a mission to reshape perceptions of Palestine.

Growing up in New York, Arfuso began his career as a production assistant, eventually working his way up to creating his own projects. By the time he embarked on Walled Off, he had a wealth of experience shooting for musical artists and fashion models while developing his voice as a storyteller.

The film, set against the backdrop of British street artist Banksy’s Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, sought to connect American audiences with the Palestinian experience through an accessible and visually engaging narrative.

"I always wanted to make a Palestinian documentary," Arfuso told Anadolu in an interview at the 15th TRT International Documentary Awards, emphasising the deeply personal inspiration behind the project.

"Prior to Oct. 7, nobody knew anything about Palestine," he said. "If they did, it was either as helpless victims or terrorists. But there was no in-between of humanity. No one talked about doctors, lawyers, gym teachers, musicians, just humanity. That’s what I wanted to show."

Filming in Palestine was fraught with challenges, including the confiscation of his camera equipment.

"When we landed in Tel Aviv, our bags were withheld," said Arfuso.

"They said, ‘This bag didn’t make it,’ and asked for the address to send it to. But if you give them an address in the occupied West Bank, they question you. We were only there for 10 days, and the equipment trickled in over time, so I shot some scenes on my iPhone."

Despite these hurdles, Walled Off – released in 2022 – struck a chord with audiences around the globe.

“There are some beautifully cinematic documentaries out there, but that wasn’t what I was going for. The best part about Walled Off is that it’s raw and real,” said Arfuso.

Related TRT's documentary 'Holy Redemption' wins ABU Producers' Choice Award

A company for Palestinians, by Palestinians'

The film also played a pivotal role in launching Watermelon Pictures, a distribution company focused on Palestinian stories.