In just four months, the long-awaited restoration of the ancestral homes of Bollywood legends Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar will start in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Kumar – born Yusuf Khan – and Kapoor are legendary names in the pantheon of Bollywood actors, their skills and craft still hailed as a benchmark for a newer generation of actors and directors.

Both were born in pre-Partition India when Peshawar was part of British India.

These historic residences, steeped in cinematic and cultural heritage, are set to transform into public museums, offering fans a glimpse into the lives of two of the subcontinent’s greatest film icons. The World Bank will provide funding for the conservation of the ancestral houses.

Located in the heart of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital, these heritage sites are close to each other and less than half a mile from the historic Qissa Khwani bazaar (also known as the Streets of Storytellers) – the oldest bazaar in the city. Also close by is the former family home of current-day Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The restoration

Talking to TRT World, Dr Abdus Samad, Director of Archaeology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), informed that three years ago, the provincial government realised that the people who owned these properties had decided to demolish the houses and turn them into commercial real estate.

The KP government decided to put a stop to this and bought the properties instead. The properties were appraised at Rs 1.5 million ($5410.28) per marla. Marla, a traditional unit of area used in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, is considered equal to about 272.25 square feet or 25.30 square metres.

The next step, Samad said, was to conserve the residences as they were in a dilapidated state.

“We had carried out our initial conservation studies and documentation but then due to the political situations and financial crunch, we were unable to start the work,” he said.

“Now the KP government has decided to conserve these two houses with the help of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project which is assisted by the World Bank.”

The goal of this project is to improve tourism infrastructure, promote cultural heritage and support economic development in KP. Samad also told the PTI that the initial budget of the combined project is Rs 200 million ($721,371.12).

According to Samad, conservation work will begin in the next four months, and they aim to wrap everything up within two years. He shared that both residences will be open to the public and will showcase Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s connections with Peshawar.

“We are not in touch with the family members [across the border] as we believe this is our heritage. As Pakistanis we take pride in preserving these shared heritage assets,” he said.

The greatest showman

Raj Kapoor, known as the Greatest Showman of Bollywood, was born in Peshawar on December 14, 1924. Kapoor was the eldest son of Prithviraj – most well-known for his role as the Mughal Emperor Akbar in Mughal-e-Azam and the Bombay Talkies. Mughal-e-Azam is the same movie in which Dilip Kumar played the role of a prince.

Kapoor’s brothers, Shammi and Shashi also became superstars of Indian cinema, as did his sons.

Kapoor shot to fame in 1947 starring in Kidar Sharma’s film Neel Kamal, starring opposite Begum Para and Madhubala. The following year, he set up his own film production company called RK Films. To date, Raj Kapoor is considered one of the greatest and most influential actors and filmmakers in Bollywood.

Some of his best work includes films like Awara, Shree 420 and Mera Naam Joker (1970). He also starred in a box office hit with his neighbour from Peshawar, Dilip Kumar, in a 1949 film called Andaz.