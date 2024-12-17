From the dark and dank cells of Syria’s notorious Sednaya slaughterhouse prison on the outskirts of Damascus, harrowing tales of survivors are emerging; horrors that defy human comprehension: systematic torture, extrajudicial executions and starvation as a weapon of war.

Once a symbol of Bashar al Assad's authoritarian rule, Sednaya prison now stands as an enduring indictment of international law's reluctance to confront normalised ‘crimes against humanity’.

Read Saleh, head of the volunteer rescue organisation White Helmet, described the prison as “hell on earth” and said he had helped 20,000 to 25,000 prisoners in the rescue operations.

Stretching over more than 50 years, the Assad dynasty rule carried out these international crimes with impunity, unchecked by the international legal system meant to prevent such atrocities.

However, war-trampled Syria is not an anomaly.

Across the Global South—spanning South Asia, the Middle East, Africa and beyond—prisons, torture chambers, and state-sanctioned brutality reflect the profound structural legacies of colonialism.

This phenomenon is rooted in the colonial histories of Global South countries, where practices of institutionalised violence were not only inherited from European colonial powers but often embedded into post-colonial governance, police forces and judicial systems—originally designed to suppress colonial subjects.

While the international community professes zero tolerance for torture, its inconsistencies to these regions to distinguish the intensity or severity of pain or suffering warranting the label of ‘torture’ has been opaque in the jurisprudence for the Global South.

The so-called universality of international law has been reduced to geographical outreach. Prohibition and accountability serve imperial and neocolonial agendas, subtly reinforcing Western hegemony.

Legacy of colonial violence

Contemporary international law repeatedly overlooks the inherited nature of institutional violence in post-colonial states.

Across global southern countries, the state apparatus, established initially to enforce colonial order, was largely retained with minimal reform after decolonisation.

In Africa, the scourge of police brutality and torture persists, with Nigeria and Kenya proving to be classic cases of these issues. In Nigeria, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has been at the centre of global condemnation for its egregious human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings and torture.

Despite anti-torture legislation enacted in 2017, SARS officers continue to operate with impunity, committing widespread abuses such as extortion, torture, and ill-treatment, with no officer held accountable for these horrendous crimes.

Similarly, the British counterinsurgency operation in Kenya during the Mau Mau uprising normalised torture as a state-sanctioned mechanism of control. This was later reflected in the case Mutua v. Foreign and Commonwealth Office (2011), in which the British Empire's deployment of weaponised emergency regulations served as a legal justification for the use of violence.

This colonial inheritance is not confined to Africa. The police forces in South Asia, particularly in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, were established by the British under the Police Act of 1861.

This colonial legacy continues to influence contemporary policing practices, with minimal structural reforms over the years. The retention of these colonial-era policing models has led to persistent issues such as custodial torture, arbitrary detention, and extrajudicial killings, which were initially used to suppress anti-colonial movements.

In Middle Eastern countries,particularly Syria, the treatment of detainees bears noticeable similarities to British counterinsurgency methods used during the Mandate period, underscoring the enduring influence of colonial violence.

Flawed enforcement mechanism

On December 10, 2024, as families of the disappeared in Syria desperately searched for their loved ones in the Assad regime’s torture centres, the UN Human Rights Office in Geneva and other Human Rights groups on International Human Rights Day commemorated the 40th anniversary of the Convention Against Torture (CAT).

This treaty, applicable in peacetime and armed conflict, mandates legal measures to prevent and punish torture in any territory under their jurisdiction.

Additionally, the 2002 Optional Protocol established stronger monitoring mechanisms to enforce global accountability. Yet, four decades later, CAT’s limitations expose serious questions about its efficacy in ensuring accountability for ‘crimes against humanity’.

In occupied territories like Palestine, reports of detainees—many of them children—being tortured by Israeli occupying authorities surface regularly.

Still, these international legal conventions remain inert in holding perpetrators accountable.