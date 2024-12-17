Russia has used North Korean troops at the heart of an "intensive offensive" in its western Kursk region seeking to push out Ukrainian forces, Ukraine's commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said.

Kiev has been occupying part of the border region since August when it launched a shock cross-border incursion to seize Russian territory.

"For three days in a row, the enemy has been conducting intensive offensive operations in the Kursk region, actively using North Korean army units," Syrsky said in an address to local officials on Tuesday.

Intelligence agencies in Ukraine, the United States and South Korea have all said Pyongyang has deployed around 10,000 troops to Russia to fight alongside its army.

"North Korean mercenaries have already suffered heavy losses. The Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding the defence, destroying enemy personnel and equipment," Syrsky said, without providing further details.

Intense fighting