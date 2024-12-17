Israel has told the US that they are in the "final stages" of an investigation into the killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in September, the State Department said.

"They have told us that they are in the final stages of closing their investigation," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters during a briefing at the State Department's Foreign Press Center on Tuesday.

"We want to be briefed on the results of it. We want to know exactly what happened and why it happened and who was involved, and what Israel is doing to make sure such incidents don't happen again," he added.

Miller said the US made clear to Israel that the killing of Eygi was "unacceptable" and "never should have happened."

"She was there attending a peaceful protest, and we want to see answers. We want to give her family answers," he added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken "met with her family yesterday because they have a right to know, they have a right to demand accountability, and we share their demands for it," Miller said.

Same rhetoric

Eygi's family expressed frustration after meeting with Blinken on Monday at the State Department, saying they heard the "same things" without meaningful action.

"Secretary (Blinken) was attentive in listening to us and unfortunately repeated a lot of the same things that we've been hearing for the past 20 years, particularly since (American activist) Rachel Corrie's killing, who is also a Washington state resident like my wife. It's frustrating to hear the same things again," Eygi's husband, Hamid Ali, told reporters after the meeting.