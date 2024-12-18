While the southwestern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is busy trying to diagnose a mystery illness, the situation in the east remains tense as violent clashes between the Congolese army and M23 rebels take centre stage following the collapse of peace talks that were expected to ease tensions between the DRC and Rwanda.

Why is this happening?

Last week, peace negotiations set for December 15 in Luanda, Angola, were cancelled, crushing hopes of a deal that would put a stop to or at least control DRC’s M23 rebel conflict that has displaced over two million people.

The peace talks would have been a rare meeting between central African leaders in Angola—including DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, where long-running negotiations have sought to ease tensions between the neighbours linked to the almost three-year M23 insurgency.

Expectations of a deal being signed had sparked hopes for an end to the standoff that has deepened instability in eastern Congo and raised fears of a wider conflict in Africa's Great Lakes region, reminiscent of the two devastating wars between 1996 and 2003 that claimed millions of lives.

A statement from DRC’s presidency said: “The cancellation of this tripartite is caused by the refusal of the Rwandan delegation to take part.”

A press release shared by the presidency, claimed that the breakdown of the talks happened when Rwanda made it a prerequisite for DRC to hold direct talks with the M23 rebels – at the last minute.

In response, Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe refuted those claims and accused the DRC President of lying. The Rwandan minister shared a timeline of what had happened and who had introduced the talks with the M23 rebels: “The M23 issue was introduced into the Luanda process, not by Rwanda, but by the Angolan Facilitator who had prepared a ‘draft framework agreement’ that he had personally proposed to the Rwandan and Congolese Presidents on 11 and 12 August 2024 respectively.”

“During the fourth ministerial meeting, held on September 14, 2024, in Luanda, Rwanda expressed its position on the need for a political dialogue between the government of the DRC and the M23 with a view to finding a definitive solution to this conflict. And this position was recorded in the minutes of this meeting.”

He said in a letter dated November 30, 2024, “fifteen days before the summit of December 15, 2024, the Facilitator informed Rwanda that ‘the Congolese Party RD has given its agreement to dialogue with the M23 within the framework of the Nairobi Process.’”

According to a statement issued by the ministry, postponing the meeting will allow DRC time to engage directly with M23.

“There are actions that the DRC can and must take for themselves without continually using Rwanda as a pretext for doing nothing. Rwanda remains ready to participate in a summit that would adopt a serious and concrete path to resolve these remaining questions once and for all.”