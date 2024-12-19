Britain has unveiled a package of £225 million ($286 million) in new military aid to Ukraine for next year, including drones, boats and air defence systems.

The move came on Thursday after the UK's Defence Secretary John Healey visited Kiev on Wednesday, holding talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov and vowing to step up British support to Ukraine in 2025.

Three years since Russia launched its military campaign in Ukraine "the depths of his miscalculation are clearer than ever, as the brave people of Ukraine continue to defy all expectations with their unbreakable spirit," Healey said.

"But they cannot go it alone," Healey added, vowing the UK's support for Kiev was "ironclad" and Britain would always stand "shoulder to shoulder to ensure Putin cannot win".

In July, the new Labour government vowed to commit £3 billion a year in military aid to Ukraine until 2030-2031.

The new package will include £92 million for equipment to bolster Ukraine's navy, including small boats, reconnaissance drones and uncrewed surface vessels, the defence ministry said in a statement.

A further £68 million will be used for air defence equipment including radars, and 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems at a cost of £39 million would be supplied to the Ukrainian army.

'Critically important'