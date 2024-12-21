The leader of the new administration in Syria, Ahmad al Sharaa, called for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria during a meeting with a delegation led by Barbara Leaf, the top US diplomat for the Middle East.

During the meeting in Damascus, Sharaa called on his interlocutors to support Syria’s recovery and revitalisation at every level, according to a Friday statement by the Military Operations Command, which overthrew the Baath regime in Syria.

Stressing the importance of giving the Syrian people the opportunity to recover from the destruction caused by war, Sharaa highlighted the people's significant role in overcoming the Bashar al Assad regime and protecting the region from chaos and foreign interventions.

He also expressed the need for a new era free of war and strife, emphasising the necessity of bringing war criminals and symbols of the former regime to justice and holding them accountable.

Sharaa also introduced the institutionalisation and development program to be implemented in Syria’s new era, underscoring the country's pivotal role in achieving regional peace and building strategic partnerships with neighboring countries.

US congratulates Syria on liberation

The US delegation congratulated Syria on its liberation and the removal of the Assad regime.

Reiterating their support for the Syrian people and the new Syrian administration, the delegation stressed that the US would stand by Syria in addressing the challenges and issues that need resolution.

The delegation expressed its support for concrete steps aimed at strengthening stability, promoting economic growth, and ensuring inclusive representation for all components of the Syrian population, notably on issues like in northeastern Syria.

The delegation also praised efforts to secure the release of detainees, including US citizen Travis Timmerman, and welcomed the ongoing search for missing American journalist Austin Tice in Syria.