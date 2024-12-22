A Ukrainian drone attack overnight sparked a fire at a fuel infrastructure facility in Russia’s Oryol region, local officials have said.

Oryol Governor Andrey Klychkov said the attack targeted a facility in the village of Stalnoi Kon, located approximately 9.4 kilometres (5.8 miles) northeast of the regional administrative centre and about 170 kilometres (105 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

The fire was extinguished without casualties or significant damage, Klychkov added in a statement on Telegram.

The Russian Defence Ministry, on the other hand, said on Sunday that Russian forces had captured two villages in Ukraine - Lozova in the Kharkiv region and Sontsivka in the Donetsk region, according to Russian news agencies.

Drone war