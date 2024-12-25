Türkiye has expressed its condolences over a deadly passenger plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The aircraft was operating the Baku-Grozny route when the tragic incident occurred on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, wished God's mercy upon the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"We are ready to provide every possible support to our Azerbaijani and Kazakh brothers and sisters during these difficult times," the statement added.