WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye offers condolences and support after plane crash in Kazakhstan
Kazakh Emergency Ministry says 25 people survived crash, 22 of them hospitalised.
Türkiye offers condolences and support after plane crash in Kazakhstan
A drone view shows the crash site of a passenger plane near Aktau. / Photo: Reuters
December 25, 2024

Türkiye has expressed its condolences over a deadly passenger plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The aircraft was operating the Baku-Grozny route when the tragic incident occurred on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, wished God's mercy upon the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"We are ready to provide every possible support to our Azerbaijani and Kazakh brothers and sisters during these difficult times," the statement added.

RelatedAzerbaijani passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan, casualties feared
Recommended

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight with 67 people on board, traveling from the Azerbaijani capital Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechen Republic, crashed near the Kazakh Caspian city of Aktau on Wednesday, the Kazakh Emergency Ministry said, adding that there were 25 survivors.

According to the ministry, 62 passengers and five crew members were on board Flight 8432, which caught fire following the crash, adding that emergency responders are working to extinguish it.

"A total of 67 people were on board, including five crew members. ... The response involves 150 personnel and 45 emergency medical service units. Passenger lists are currently being verified," the ministry said.

The ministry initially reported 25 survivors, but later updated the figure, saying 28 people endured the crash, including two children.

Explore
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs